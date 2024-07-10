(Photo) Mo Salah’s ridiculously ripped physique will have Liverpool fans buzzing for the new season

Mo Salah returned to the AXA Training Centre today as Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations, and it’d be an understatement to say that he’s looked after his body during his time off.

Reds fans will recall seeing the Egyptian’s ripped torso when he whipped off his shirt in celebrating the goal which confirmed an Anfield win over Manchester United during our Premier League title triumph in 2020, and if anything he’s in even better shape now.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

LFC’s social media channels posted a topless photo of the 32-year-old in Kirkby earlier, and his impeccably toned abs were in clear sight for all of us to see (and envy!).

If Salah’s impressive physqiue is anything to do by, he’s ready to inflict serious damage on top-flight and European defences once again over the coming season. Bring it on!

You can view the image of the Reds’ number 11 below, via @LFC on X: