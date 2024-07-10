Arne Slot doesn’t want to sell 21-year-old Liverpool player who only played nine times for Klopp

Liverpool won’t be willing to allow Tyler Morton to leave easily this summer.

It’s now understood that despite growing interest in the former Hull City loan star’s services, new Reds head coach Arne Slot ‘is keen’ to see the midfielder in pre-season.

“Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton might be a target for a number of clubs this summer but new Reds boss Arne Slot is keen to see the 21-year-old in action during pre-season,” Mandeep Sanghera reported for BBC Sport.

“Morton was on loan at Hull City last season and also had a temporary spell at Blackburn Rovers during the 2022-23 campaign.

“Liverpool believe the success of his loans means that part of his journey as a player is now over and the level of interest his form has generated is no surprise to the club.

“German side RB Leipzig, Leicester City, who have been promoted back to the Premier League, and Serie A’s Atalanta are some of Morton’s suitors.”

The 21-year-old was joined by Fabio Carvalho at the Tigers in 2023/24, with the latter registering an impressive tally of 11 goal contributions in 20 Championship games last term.

Much as Liverpool will be doing, one suspects, after the international tournaments have run their course!

Carvalho’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Would Tyler Morton fulfil a need for Liverpool in the No.6 role?

Amid ongoing talk about the No.6 role and the lack of a world-class option – with the greatest of respect to former Stuttgart skipper Wataru Endo – the temptation for many has been to look outward.

Whilst we wouldn’t classify Morton as a world-class solution to the problem at hand, he should, alas, be considered a solution.

Between the 21-year-old, our Japanese international and Stefan Bajcetic, we do at least have some internal options to consider ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The only question that remains is whether our No.80 is considered a superior alternative to Endo.

A quick glance at his statistical profile, courtesy of FBref, wouldn’t necessarily suggest as much. Morton is notably more involved in the latter stages of build-up judging by his role in chance creation (ranking in the 75th percentile for shot-creating actions).

However, our current first-choice holding midfielder is clearly superior when it comes to reliability on the ball (84th percentile for pass completion – with a higher rate of passes attempted).

How many times did Morton feature for Jurgen Klopp?

Just the nine times for Tyler Morton under Jurgen Klopp – all of these first-team appearances coming in the 2021/22 campaign.

Since that point, it has been loan spell after loan spell for Liverpool’s Academy graduate, first playing for Blackburn Rovers in 2022/23 before being loaned out to Hull City the following year.

Could 2024/25 finally see him feature in the famous red shirt once again?

It’s on Morton to show what he can do and really take advantage of that clean slate Slot’s arrival has granted everyone at Liverpool Football Club.

