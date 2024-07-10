(Video) Footage from Barcelona suggests Thiago has made up his mind about Camp Nou role

Two weeks ago, Thiago Alcantara was technically still a Liverpool player, with his contract ending on 30 June, but it seems that he’ll have a very quick transition not just to a new club but also into a new role.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement as a professional footballer earlier this week, but he won’t be out of the sport for long.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, the former Reds midfielder has accepted an offer to join Hansi Flick’s staff at Barcelona, the club where he began his glittering playing career.

It’s unclear yet as to what capacity Thiago will be employed at Camp Nou, although the recently appointed head coach has wanted to get him on board as a link between the squad and the coaching team.

Footage from Pau Portabella (via Jijantes) on Wednesday morning showed the ex-Liverpool player arriving at the LaLiga giants’ offices and training ground, which also offered a strong hint that he’s made up his mind about going back to his alma mater in an off-field role.

We’re not the least bit surprised that his services appear to have been very quickly acquired after his exit from Anfield!

You can view the footage of Thiago in Barcelona below, from @pportabellaraf [via @JijantesFC]: