Leny Yoro posts furious 9-word tweet after alleged response to transfer speculation surfaces

Liverpool-linked defender Leny Yoro has posted a furious response after an online account purporting to be him commented on transfer speculation.

The Lille centre-back has reportedly been a leading target for the Reds in recent weeks, although Manchester United appeared to steal a march on the 18-year-old over the past couple of days after having a bid in excess of €50m (£42.3m) accepted by the Ligue 1 club (Fabrizio Romano).

In light of that news, a profile on X with the username @YoroLeny posted: ‘I don’t want you @ManUtd. Leave me alone’, which at surface level may have looked like the player rejecting the Old Trafford outfit.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, upon seeing that tweet, Yoro exposed it as a fraudulent user, posting: ‘Fake account. You guys are psycho. Signal this account’.

Fake account. You guys are psycho 🤦🏾‍♂️

Signal this account https://t.co/cqj2dnYv95 — Leny yoro (@leny_yoro) July 9, 2024

The player’s genuine X handle is @leny_yoro, as corroborated by a previous post from Lille’s official channel on the social media platform tagging him with that username.

READ MORE: Tick-tock: Liverpool have just five days left to fulfil reported Arne Slot transfer plea

READ MORE: Liverpool stalwart could have one big reason to stay at Anfield despite overseas interest

The reliable Romano is among several sources to indicate that Yoro’s preference is to join Real Madrid this summer, so Liverpool would need a very convincing proposal to sway the player in any case.

As outlined by the Italian transfer reporter, Lille are trying to persuade the 18-year-old to accept United’s offer as it’s the ‘best’ one on the table so far, but whether he’ll heed those apparent pleas from club chiefs is another matter.

This episode sheds an alarming light on the use of social media in relation to football transfers in the modern day, where fraudulent profiles can be easily set up in order to court controversy and impersonate players.

Thankfully Yoro has called it out, although we’d venture to suggest that not too many X users fell for the post from the catfish account, and we await to see what the Lille defender will decide when it comes to his future.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions