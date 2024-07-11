(Video) Beautiful moment between Gravenberch and Liverpool teammate after clash

Ryan Gravenberch wasn’t handed any minutes at the Euros for Netherlands and so had no role in his nation’s defeat to England in the semi-finals.

Following the match, our No.38 reunited with his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold and the pair shared a beautiful moment.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz performs Colombia rap in dressing room celebrations

It seemed the duo were very happy to see each other and that should hopefully transfer to Kirkby when all the Reds meet up with Arne Slot for the first time.

The large smiles on the faces of both men showed that they may have been having a joke about the pair’s lack of game time too.

You can watch the video of Gravenberch and Alexander-Arnold via @babiimuayyy on X:

Trent and Ryan at full time🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/7KeU1O5Ask — novembergirl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@babiimuayyy) July 11, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions