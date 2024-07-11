(Video) Liverpool fans will appreciate what Bellingham and Trent did after full-time last night

Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold showed a touch of class in the immediate aftermath of England’s dramatic late win over Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday night.

Amid the Three Lions’ understandable glee at reaching a second successive European men’s final, the Real Madrid star and Liverpool vice-captain both went over to commiserate with Virgil van Dijk, who was stood dejected with his Dutch teammates after the hammer blow of Ollie Watkins’ decisive stoppage time goal.

With the English number 10 having no affiiation to our skipper at club or international level, it was especially gracious from him to make time for such a sporting gesture when he could easily have ran off jubilantly towards his nation’s fans.

It was also classy from Trent to console a man he knows for several years from their time together at Anfield, and we’re sure that the Netherlands defender would’ve appreciated the magnanimous deeds from the England duo.

You can view the footage of Bellingham and Trent with Van Dijk below, via @MARCAinENGLISH on X: