Reported Liverpool target’s club come out fighting over ‘bombardment of questions’ on his future

Liverpool have been indirectly sent a very firm message regarding one player who’s reportedly of interest at Anfield.

As per CaughtOffside in recent days, Nico Williams is regarded as one possible option to strengthen Arne Slot’s attack in the summer transfer window, off the back of his outstanding displays for Spain at Euro 2024.

However, through club president Jon Uriarte, Athletic Bilbao have released a strongly-worded statement (via their official website) condemning the speculation surrounding the forward.

An excerpt read: “Nico, a footballer who is very committed to Athletic Club, has been subjected to a bombardment of questions about his future in an excessive and uncontrolled manner, when he is concentrated to play in the European Championship by the Spanish Football Federation, which has not known how to protect him.

“Respect between all the players that make up football is a fundamental basis, or so we see it at Athletic Club, which does not have as a formula to put players with contracts in other clubs under public pressure in order to try to recruit them.”

Although a move by Liverpool for Williams is deemed unlikely this summer (The Athletic), his electric performances on the international stage will surely have had plenty of Reds fans clamouring for his signature.

The attacker – who turns 22 on Friday – scored one of the best goals at Euro 2024 with a surging run and emphatic finish in Spain’s 4-1 victory over Georgia in the round of 16. Just imagine him replicating that at Anfield!

It probably won’t happen, realistically speaking, but if Richard Hughes were to test Athletic Bilbao’s resolve with an offer for the winger, the manner in which he goes about it could make or break the prospect of a deal being done.

The LaLiga club have made it clear that they’re unhappy with the mounting speculation over Williams’ future, which could make it crucial for any prospective suitors to engage with them in a manner showing ‘respect’, to use one notable word from their emphatic statement.

This looks like a transfer race where the most tactful buyer, rather than the one with the most money or the quickest offer, could be the one to ultimately tempt the Basque outfit into selling their prized asset.

