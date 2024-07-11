(Video) Luis Diaz performs Colombia rap in dressing room celebrations

Luis Diaz was on the winning side in what was a controversial match between Colombia and Uruguay, although our No.7 will be most concerned about booking a place in the Copa America final.

As the on-field celebrations spilled into the dressing room, the squad were signing their tournament song: ‘‘El ritmo que nos une’.

The song itself is performed by Castro and several members of the national side, one of which being our winger.

During the post match celebrations, the 27-year-old perfectly recreated his rap and it led to some great scenes.

You can watch Diaz’s rapping (from 0:24) via @acervorios on X:

