(Video) New footage shows how Van Dijk and Gakpo were robbed with missed handball

England were given one of the softest penalties you’ll ever see against the Netherlands but it wasn’t the only reason Virgil van Dijk and his team had reason to feel aggrieved.

In the lead up to the atrocious decision for Harry Kane to be awarded a spot kick, it has now been revealed that Bukayo Saka seemed to handle the ball.

It’s a double whammy for Cody Gakpo and the rest of the squad who were clearly robbed by a referee with a history of match fixing.

Although the captain didn’t want to speak about this side of the official’s history, you can understand why the Liverpool lads would be angry with decisions that went against them.

You can view the Saka handball via @maccavira on X:

this blatant saka handball going completely unnoticed??? pic.twitter.com/EuVBT491Dk — ً🇪🇦 (@maccavira) July 10, 2024

