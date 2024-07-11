‘Wonderful’ Liverpool player called up for international tournament as final squad is confirmed

Euro 2024 and the Copa America are both nearing a conclusion, but Liverpool will still have one player away at an international tournament for the remainder of July.

The European Under-19 Championship begins in Northern Ireland next Monday and will conclude on the 28th of this month, and the host nation’s squad features one young man from the Reds.

As per irishfa.com, Kieran Morrison has been included in a 20-player roster for the competition by Gareth McAuley, with the hosts drawn alongside Italy, Ukraine and Norway in their group.

Morrison is yet to make his senior debut for Liverpool but he was prolific at academy level last season, scoring 11 times in 20 matches in the Under-18 Premier League and being hailed by his coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson for contributing some ‘wonderful goals‘.

The 17-year-old was pictured in first-team training with the Reds this week (Lewis Bower) and may be hoping to emulate the likes of Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas in getting his chance in men’s football over the next few months.

A strong showing at the upcoming Under-19 Euros could put him in the frame to be involved with the senior squad at Kirkby and possibly be included on the bench for the early rounds of domestic cup competitions.

Time is still very much on Morrison’s side to get his big chance at Liverpool, if he can continue to do the right things behind the scenes and make an impact on matchday at underage level.

He’ll now have the European stage on which to impress his coaches for both club and country, and hopefully he can be a standout player for Northern Ireland over the next two-and-a-bit weeks.

