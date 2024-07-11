The Athletic reporter provides Jurgen Klopp update as decision made on USA job offer

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made a decision on whether or not to quickly get back into football, two months on from finishing his time at Liverpool.

The German was approached by the United States Soccer Federation about taking over the USA men’s national team following the dismissal of Gregg Berhalter.

However, as reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, the 57-year-old has turned down the approach from the U.S., reiterating his desire to take a break from the sport after stepping away from the Reds due to ‘running out of energy’.

It’s understood that US Soccer remain interested in hiring Klopp despite him rejecting the job offer, and they had made ‘initial contact’ with him about the vacancy.

Klopp seemed adamant that he wanted to step away from football for an extended period when announcing in January that he was leaving Liverpool, so we’d find it hard to imagine that he’d seek a return to the game this soon.

If and when he decides to end his break from the sport, we’re sure that there’ll not only be a number of vacant positions that he could fill, but also a clamour from numerous clubs or national federations to give him his first job since his glorious Anfield reign.

Had he accepted the offer to take charge of USA, he’d have assumed a highly pressurised role, with American expectations bound to be high for the World Cup that they’re co-hosting in two years’ time, along with a need to quickly transform the public mood after their disastrous Copa America campaign.

We don’t doubt that Klopp will be back in the dugout at some stage, but only when the time is right for him, as well as the job opportunity being the perfect fit. Whenever it happens, one club or national team will feel as if they’ve won the lottery.

