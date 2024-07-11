‘Has joined…’ – Liverpool’s official channels have just confirmed a new arrival at Anfield

Liverpool FC have confirmed the latest addition to Arne Slot’s coaching ticket at Anfield.

On Thursday afternoon, the club’s official website and social media channels confirmed: ‘Aaron Briggs has joined Arne Slot’s backroom staff after being appointed as first team individual development coach’ with an immediate start.

The 37-year-old has previously worked in coaching and analysis roles at multiple clubs across England and Europe, including Manchester City and most recently Wolfsburg.

He becomes the fourth addition to the Dutchman’s backroom team at Liverpool, following on from assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff, lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters, and head of first-team goalkeeper coaching Fabian Otte.

Aaron Briggs has joined Arne Slot’s backroom staff after being appointed as first team individual development coach 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2024

Considering his expansive CV throught England and Europe, Liverpool can feel immensely satsfied at securing the appointment of Briggs at Anfield, amid reports that he was headhunted specifically for the role that he’s just taken up (Daily Mail).

He takes over the position left vacant by Vitor Matos, who departed at the end of last season alongside Jurgen Klopp and most of the German’s backroom staff.

There’s now being progess made with the composition of the coaching team behind Slot, and another important hire could soon be made as Johnny Heitinga confirmed earlier this week that he’s been in talks with the club about coming on board with his fellow Dutchman.

We’re sure there’ll be further appointments to come over the next few weeks and months to follow on from what looks the shrewd capture of Briggs’ services.

