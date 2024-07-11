(Video) Nunez clashes with Colombia fans in ugly scenes during Copa America

Darwin Nunez played as his Uruguay side were eliminated from the Copa America but focus was quickly taken from on-field issues.

Cameras captured our No.9 clashing with several Colombian supporters and there were some rather ugly scenes.

It seems that there may have been some issues between our player’s family and the opposition supporters, evoking an understandable response.

It’s still pictures that we don’t want to see repeated but hope that everyone involved is okay.

