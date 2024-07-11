(Video) The moment Nunez climbed into the stands to protect family from fan brawl

Darwin Nunez has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons as he clashed with Colombian fans but there were certainly mitigating circumstances.

It appears that the opposition fans were targeting the families of the Uruguayan players and so the reaction of our No.9 was completely understandable.

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez looks visibly scarred as he protects family during fan brawl

As this incident continues to be unraveled, fresh footage of the 25-year-old entering the stands shows how he jumped to the defence of his and his teammates’ families.

It’s certainly ugly scenes that have overshadowed what should have been a proud night for everyone involved.

You can watch Nunez entering the stands via @FavianRenkel on X:

Here’s the video of Nunez jumping up into the stands. He is told something by his significant other before he goes ballistic. #Uruguay #Colombia #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Wvg8TXGi0b — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 11, 2024

