(Video) Emotional moment between Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz after scenes of chaos in the stands

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz shared an emotional moment on the pitch after the Copa America semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia was marred by violent scenes in the stands.

A mass brawl ensued when a loutish group of spectators attempted to attack fans in the vicinity of the Uruguayan players’ families, and amid a disgraceful lack of any security response, Liverpool’s number 9 took matters into his own hands as he sought to protect his partner and son.

The match itself ended in a 1-0 defeat for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with Lucho going on to face fellow Red Alexis Mac Allister in the final on Sunday night.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

After the contest, there was visible emotion as Nunez and Diaz embraced on the pitch, and it looked as if it there was more to it than just two clubmates acknowledging each other after a game of football.

Both men are fathers with young children, so our number 7 would’ve been able to empathise with the reaction from his fellow Liverpool forward when chaos erupted in the stands and families were being threatened.

You can view the clip of Nunez and Diaz below, taken from FS1’s match coverage and shared via @kopgifs on X: