(Video) Nunez looks visibly scarred as he protects family during fan brawl

Darwin Nunez was captured clashing with the Colombia fans after his side were eliminated in the semi-final of the Copa America and it’s clear that this has affected the forward.

Further footage of the 25-year-old holding his son after the event shows that he was visibly scarred by what had just happened.

It’s hard to know what went on in the stands but if our No.9 was just trying to protect his family, then it was an understandable reaction.

It’s a sad end to what was a positive personal tournament to the former Benfica man and let’s hope there aren’t any long-term ramifications from the altercation.

You can view the video of Nunez and his family via @FavianRenkel on X:

Darwin consoling one of his children after HE himself had to go fight Colombian fans because there was no security and bring his family to the field.#Uruguay #Colombia #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/lSAtaq9IbQ — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 11, 2024

