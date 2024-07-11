(Video) Arne Slot shares humorous 3-word quip with Mo Salah upon meeting at Liverpool training

On Wednesday, Arne Slot and Mo Salah met in person for the first time since the Dutchman took over as Liverpool head coach last month.

The Egyptian had been on his summer holidays before returning to the AXA Training Centre yesterday to begin pre-season preparations with the Reds.

He looks notably different from when he was last on Merseyside, having completely shaved off his trademark afro, and the new trim certainly wasn’t lost on his boss.

Footage from Inside Training on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (members’ only video) captured the unmistakably bald Slot rubbing his head as he approached Salah before quipping “Same as mine!”.

The Reds winger enjoyed the friendly banter as the two shook hands, with this the latest clip to suggest that our new head coach has a jovial, easygoing nature away from the white heat of on-field battle!

You can view the footage of Slot and Salah below, originating from Liverpool FC on YouTube and shared via @TheAnfieldWrap on X: