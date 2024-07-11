(Video) Unbelievable footage sees Nunez throw chair at Colombia fans

It was quite the night for Uruguay as they were eliminated from the Copa America but Darwin Nunez and his teammates have been involved in a lot more than a football match.

Footage of our No.9 entering the stands, clashing with fans and comforting his family and now even more videos have been released.

It shows the 25-year-old attempting to throw a chair at the Colombian fans until one well placed steward managed to stop it being hurled into the stands.

If someone attacks your family then this response can be expected but it does seem unlikely that no ban will be faced by the striker.

You can view the Nunez footage via @amd_851 on X:

