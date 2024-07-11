(Video) ‘Are you trying to get me in trouble?’ Van Dijk’s angry response after England farce

Netherlands were robbed by the referee against England and Virigl van Dijk had an understandable reaction to this at full time.

In the media mix zone, our captain was speaking with reporters and was asked whether he was happy that a referee who has a history of match fixing took charge of the game and responded by saying:

“Are you trying to get me in trouble?”

READ MORE: (Video) The moment Nunez climbed into the stands to protect family from fan brawl

The 33-year-old stated that he had experience of Felix Zwayer and wasn’t worried about his integrity but was unhappy with some of the decisions that went against his side.

When you look at the penalty that was given against the Dutch, it’s hard for them to not feel hard done to.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via @HaytersTV on X:

"Are you trying to get me in trouble?!" 🤬 Virgil van Dijk furious with question regarding the integrity of the referee 😳 🔗 https://t.co/nQAUrFneNB pic.twitter.com/7pJuvh7qM5 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) July 10, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions