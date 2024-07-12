Editor’s Column: What Liverpool fans want to see in Arne Slot’s pre-season

Arne Slot’s first pre-season has begun at Kirkby, although a huge number of established stars are yet to return due to their participation in international tournaments.

Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are still away with their countries, with Argentina, Colombia and England reaching the finals of the Copa America and Euros respectively.

Liverpool play Real Betis in 15 days on July 27 in Slot’s first game in charge, before taking on Arsenal and Manchester United stateside. There’s also a friendly with Sevilla pencilled in for August 11, six days before the Premier League opener versus Ipswich Town.

There are so many questions Liverpool fans want answering and perhaps these friendlies will go some way in hinting the tactical and personnel differences between Jurgen Klopp and Slot.

Will Stefan Bajcetic be used heavily?

The Spaniard is a prodigal talent. But he missed the entirety of last season, pretty much, with injury. He is still only 19-years-old but it’s widely acknowledged that the club has very high hopes for him.

Bajcetic is tactically smart, technically efficient and has grown half a foot since he was last in our team in the 2002/23 season!

A full pre-season on the training field will do him wonders, but it’s also key for him to be playing regular minutes after missing so much football.

It might be the case that Bajcetic could benefit from a loan to the Championship, like Tyler Morton last season, for example, to guarantee minutes and progression.

A year on the bench might make Bajcetic stagnate.

Harvey Elliott’s position and importance

The midfielder was very good last season, mainly from the bench. At the end of the campaign though, he’d ousted Dom Szoboszlai from the team and was starting games.

Where does Elliott fit in our side though? What’s his best position? He’s not especially fast, so can be less effective in transitions on the right-wing. But sometimes he’s a defensive liability in a central three.

How will Slot use him? Will the Dutchman deploy a no.10 which would perfectly suit Elliott?

The wonderkids: Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool’s Academy is packed full of elite talent. And it looks like the first signing of the Michael Edwards / Richard Hughes era is to secure Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

The 15-year-old is regarded as the biggest talent of his age in the country and it’s a fantastic coup to secure him.

Will Slot give him a few minutes in the friendlies? We consider it unlikely, but stranger things have happened. Trey Nyoni though might get a look, having made his debut under Klopp in the FA Cup.

The midfielder is rangy, skilful and composed on the ball. He has serious potential.

Last year, Jarrell Quansah and Connor Bradley emerged from nowhere to become genuine first-team options. Both are now worth £50m+.

Which Liverpool youngster will emerge first under Slot?

A revitalised Dom Szoboszlai

Dom Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s best player in the opening months of last season. He was everywhere, rampaging the field in a box-to-box no.8 role, scoring and assisting goals while leading our central press.

Comparisons were made to Steven Gerrard as a result.

Sadly, Szoboszlai’s form fell off a cliff and he lost his place in the side before the end of the campaign.

It looked like he needed a long rest, as he played more minutes for Liverpool than in any previous season. He’s a player who thrives off his own energy and without it, he’s half the threat.

Despite playing in the Euros, Szoboszlai will get a decent rest with Hungary exiting early.

Hopefully he can be nursed back to full fitness and used as a no.8.

Mo Salah’s new role

Perhaps the biggest question of all: Where will Mo Salah play?

The Egyptian has been used as an inside right-forward for his entire Liverpool career.

But there’s a few issues with this now. He’s lost his pace. He can’t beat a defender one-on-one with speed anymore and is less of a threat in behind.

Slot used fast wingers at Feyenoord who worked incredibly hard off the ball. Does this suit Salah anymore? Maybe not.

He’s still an elite finisher though and someone who could obviously do an exceptional job as a no.9.

Perhaps he’ll stay on the flank, but noise from Kirkby quietly suggests otherwise.