(Video) Fabregas unveils childhood love for Liverpool legend with brilliant story

Cesc Fabregas is known as one of the best midfielders of his generation and he has revealed who he loved as a youngster, with an interesting story.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the Spaniard spoke about Steven Gerrard: “One of the first phones I had when I was young was this Nokia, you could set up your own screen [on it] and I had Gerrard 17 [there] when he was wearing 17 in the beginning.

“I’ve always said that he is one of the players I would have loved to play with.”

It’s a great insight from the former Barcelona man who clearly has a lot of respect for the Scouser, depsite never being his teammate.

Despite the 37-year-old’s ties to Chelsea and Arsenal, many Reds hold a similar level of admiration for the man speaking too – such was his talent in the game.

