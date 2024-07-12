(Video) ‘Speaking to people…’ – Paul Gorst on what he’s heard from inside Liverpool on Ngumoha

After agreeing a deal to sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy earlier this week, Liverpool chiefs believe they’ll have secured one of the UK’s brightest young talents.

That’s according to Paul Gorst, who was speaking about the teenage winger to The Redmen TV as he outlined the plans that LFC have for the 15-year-old once they bring him to Merseyside.

The Liverpool Echo journalist outlined: “Speaking to people at Liverpool this week, they think that he’s absolutely one of the best around for his age and they’ve got high hopes for him.

“They’re looking to possibly move him into the under-18s this season, see how he gets on, but like with all the players they will be taking a measured approach. They won’t be launching him into the seniors anytime soon, but he’s certainly one to watch.”

In recent days, the likes of James Pearce and Bence Bocsak have spoken of how big a coup it is for the Reds to snap up Ngumoha, and his imminent move from Chelsea is believed to have left the Stamford Bridge hierarchy fuming.

At his age, Liverpool will naturally be wary about developing him gradually rather than throwing him in at the deep end before he’s ready.

However, as we’ve seen with the likes of Jarell Quansah, Jayden Danns and others, the best youth will get its fling at Anfield, and the 15-year-old has every right to feel confident of breaking into first-team contention if he impresses at underage level on Merseyside.

You can view Gorst’s comments on Ngumoha below (from 3:18), via The Redmen TV on YouTube: