Not leaving yet: Jurgen Klopp accepts new Liverpool role that fans will love

Jurgen Klopp’s emotional departure as Liverpool manager dominated the end of his last season in charge but it’s not the end of his story as a Red.

As confirmed by liverpoolfc.com, the German will become an honorary ambassador for LFC Foundation and it’s clear that he’s excited to take up the role.

The 57-year-old said: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

“I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador. I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

It’s amazing to see that a man who gave us so much joy is not only continuing his association with the club but is also giving back to a community that provided him so much.

We probably couldn’t love the man and the manager any more but this gesture shows just how much we mean to him and that’s great news for everyone.

The Premier League and Champions League winner may not be living on Merseyside anymore but he will be involved in the foundation and thus we may see a return for a legends game.

You can only imagine the reception that would await the now unemployed coach, should he be in our dugout once again.

