‘If I can help…’ – Ex-Liverpool hero makes himself available to Arne Slot for Anfield return

One former Liverpool player has hinted that he’d be open to a return to Anfield under Arne Slot if the new head coach wants him on board.

Dirk Kuyt played 285 times for the Reds in a six-year stay at the club and is now the manager of Beerschot, with whom he won promotion to the Belgian top flight earlier this year.

Speaking to Ladbrokes 1-2-Free (via The Mirror), the 43-year-old has indicated that he remains in touch with his former employers and would happily come back to Merseyside if his services were requested.

Kuyt said: “Of course, if I can help Liverpool in any way, then I will. I’ve always been in contact with people at the club. I did some work for the foundation of the club, and I’ve done some commercial work for them, too. I’ve always been close with them.

“On or off the pitch, I’ve always tried to help the club because when you sign for Liverpool, you become part of a family.”

It may help that both Slot and Kuyt have close ties with Feyenoord – in fact, the ex-Liverpool striker’s son is now in the Rotterdam club’s academy and has been coached by the Reds’ new boss.

Whether the 43-year-old would be willing to walk out of his current role as a head coach to become part of his compatriot’s backroom staff on Merseyside remains to be seen, although it’s helpful that he’s at least hinted at a readiness to come back to Anfield.

His stock has been raised by winning promotion with Beerschot, and if he were to impress with them in the Belgian Pro League over the coming campaign, the clamour for him to join up with LFC could grow.

In whatever capacity it might be, Kuyt can always be assured the warmest of welcomes any time he comes back to L4, given his clear affection for the club and the quality and integrity that he showed as a Reds player.

