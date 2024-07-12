Enquiries made: Transfer insider shares what Liverpool have now been told about Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool have reportedly been approached by intermediaries regarding the availability of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

The Reds had made contact with Napoli last month to ask about the Georgia winger, and according to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the Serie A club have received fresh enquiries from several Premier League sides for the 23-year-old.

Along with Arsenal and Manchester City, LFC were told by intermediaries that the player could be available in the current transfer window, despite his employers’ insistence that he won’t be leaving Naples any time soon.

Napoli are understandably digging their heels in as they try to retain the services of their star winger, whose stock grew further with some impressive performances during Georgia’s major tournament debut at Euro 2024.

Fabrizio Romano recently indicated that Antonio Conte’s side almost certainly won’t sell the 23-year-old this summer, but prospective suitors may have a better chance of landing him in a year’s time.

One thing we can assume with no trace of doubt is that the Serie A club will demand an extortionate price for him, as is their right, and that Liverpool would need to go large if they’re to bring him to Anfield in the next couple of months.

A player of Kvaratskhelia’s trickery would be most welcome on Merseyside, but with Arne Slot already well stocked in attack, Richard Hughes will likely feel that the summer budget would be best concentrated on other areas of the squad first.

Furthermore, if Napoli cash in on Victor Osimhen, the funds they’d raise from that sale would surely give them sufficient financial strength to avoid having to part with the Georgian. In truth, we find it difficult to envisage ‘Kvaradona’ being sold in this transfer window.

