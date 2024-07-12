(Video) Liverpool unveil Anfield change with Klopp and Slot honoured

Liverpool fans were crying out for Jurgen Klopp’s legacy at the club to be marked by more than just a mural on his final game and an amazing send off.

Now, it has been revealed that Anfield has been changed in order to honour both our former and new bosses at the club.

Taking to X, James Pearce shared the new look club museum that has a ‘Danke Jurgen’ exhibition, as well as a nod to the Dutchman who has taken his job.

It’s a lovely sign of our appreciation for the German who may even go on to be given a more permanent sign of our love for him and his work at the club.

You can view the new Liverpool museum via @jamespearcelfc on X:

The relaunch of the Anfield museum tonight. Includes a new Klopp exhibition.

Slot on the wall already. #LFC pic.twitter.com/CTS6eywwFK — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 11, 2024

