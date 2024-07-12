Nunez crowd brawl evidence handed to CONMEBOL ahead of punishment decision – report

The scenes of Darwin Nunez involved in a brawl with Colombian supporters spread across social media and created many headlines for our striker.

After it was discovered that the events unfolded due to the presence of rival fans among families of the Uruguayan families, many have taken the side of our No.9.

Taking to X, journalist Favian Renkel reported that the former Benfica man is on the ‘list of the 11 Uruguay players that will be sanctioned by CONMEBOL’.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool unveil Anfield change with Klopp and Slot honoured

There was a further update provided that also stated: ‘The documents detail the players’ names, competition numbers, and the reasons for potential sanctions. Each player’s name is accompanied by video evidence and an explanation for the disciplinary action.’

It seems clear then that there is video evidence being submitted in order to show why the 25-year-old should receive a ban for his involvement in the ugly scenes that unfolded in America.

There will no doubt be special attention paid to the lack of police presence on the scene and as to why the players had to defend their loved ones, when it really shouldn’t need to be their job.

READ MORE: (Video) Beautiful moment between Gravenberch and Liverpool teammate after clash

It won’t be a quick process and so the next match that any Uruguayan may miss will be 2026 Copa America qualifiers and thus no impact on club football.

This will come as a relief for Arne Slot especially, who will certainly not want to start his first Anfield campaign without a key member of our front line.

You can view the Uruguay and Nunez updates via @FavianRenkel on X:

The AUF received documents listing 11 players involved in the final incidents, according to the regional football authority. The documents detail the players' names, competition numbers, and the reasons for potential sanctions. Each player's name is accompanied by video… pic.twitter.com/qsZ9iXgC5w — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 12, 2024

Here is the list of the 11 Uruguay players that will be sanctioned by CONMEBOL: Darwin Núñez

José María Giménez

Santiago Mele

Matías Viña

Mathías Olivera

Facundo Pellistri

Ronald Araújo

Brian Rodríguez

Emiliano Martínez

Rodrigo Bentancur

Sebastián Cáceres#Uruguay #Colombia… pic.twitter.com/hmPUoq4yvl — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 12, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions