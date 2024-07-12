‘Know what to do…’ – Dani Olmo addresses transfer speculation amid reported Liverpool interest

Dani Olmo has publicly addressed speculation over his future at club level, amid reports of Liverpool being among numerous prospective suitors.

The RB Leipzig forward is currently focusing his attention on Spain’s Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday, although he deviated slightly from national team affairs to discuss the transfer rumours.

Those have intensified amid reports that his €60m (£50.5m) release clause, which had been due to expire this coming Monday, has now been extended to Saturday 20 July.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Olmo told Spanish radio show El Larguero: “Yes, they [interested clubs] already know what to do.” When asked if it’d be easier for the likes of Liverpool to sign him before the aforementioned date, he replied: “That’s it. Otherwise they’ll have to fight a little later.”

The 26-year-old also spoke to Cadena SER about the possibility of leaving Leipzig, saying: “I’m not worried. I have my people who take care of everything. I have too much to do with the Euros to think about other things, especially now with the final ahead. I don’t have anything else on my mind.”

READ MORE: ‘Open for a new challenge’ – Liverpool given transfer boost over 24y/o after journalist’s update

READ MORE: ‘He’s 24/7 football’ – Dirk Kuyt’s insight into Arne Slot will have Liverpool fans totally buzzing

From Olmo’s comments, we get the impression that he simply wants to focus on Spain’s shot at European glory and let his representatives handle any prospective offers from Liverpool or other reported suitors.

Despite previous reports that Arne Slot had implored Anfield chiefs to try and swoop for the Leipzig forward as a matter of urgency, The Mirror claimed in recent days that the Reds aren’t likely to move for him before the extended release clause deadline.

How much are tickets for England vs Spain?

Considering the 26-year-old’s superb performances at Euro 2024, which have left him in with a very strong chance of winning the Golden Boot either as a tie or outright, his current employers will probably jack up his asking price if they can hold onto him after 20 July.

Therefore, if Liverpool are genuinely seeking to bring him to Merseyside, they need to act very swiftly if they want to avoid paying a premium for him.

Olmo’s singular focus for the rest of the weekend will be on the final in Berlin. After that, we can expect plenty of discourse about his club future, and right now it seems like anyone’s guess as to where he’ll be based by the end of August.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions