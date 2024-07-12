(Video) Shearer recalls greatest ‘incredible’ moment commentating on Liverpool

Alan Shearer will be known predominantly as one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen, and after that as a Match of the Day pundit, but he’s shared an insight on another side of his life.

Speaking about his experiences as a co-commentator, the Geordie revealed one of the greatest games he’s covered: “Do you remember the Liverpool-Barcelona game at Anfield?

“I did the co-comms for that with Ian Dennis and then I felt, ‘oh my god, this is incredible!'”

When it comes to matches to be able to watch as a neutral, never mind just as a Red, there won’t be many that can ever top our 4-0 victory over Barcelona in 2019.

There will no doubt be many jealous supporters who wish they could have had the 53-year-old’s seat for that game!

You can view Shearer's comments on Liverpool via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

