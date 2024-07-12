Report: Slot issues Liverpool transfer demand over £30m ace who ex-Everton boss dubbed ‘excellent’

Arne Slot has reportedly issued a plea to Liverpool chiefs regarding one possible acquisition this summer.

According to reports from Spain, the 45-year-old has asked the Anfield hierarchy to snap up Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid, amid claims that the Ukraine goalkeeper is ‘very upset’ with Carlo Ancelotti after being benched for the Champions League final six weeks ago.

Graeme Bailey had hinted (via HITC) earlier this week that the Reds had taken an interest in the 25-year-old, amid rumours that Alisson Becker and/or Caoimhin Kelleher could leave. Los Blancos’ second-choice stopper is reportedly valued at €35m (£30m).

If Liverpool manage to retain both Alisson and Kelleher this summer, it then makes little sense to spend upwards of £30m on Lunin, especially amid reports that Vitezslav Jaros will form part of Slot’s first-team squad for the coming season.

However, if one of the Reds’ main two goalkeepers were to depart, a swoop for the Real Madrid man would become more understandable, particularly when the Republic of Ireland international could reap a broadly similar transfer fee should he exit.

Although Ancelotti restored Thibaut Courtois for the Champions League final, the former Everton boss has been highly complimentary of the Ukrainian in recent months, hailing some ‘excellent‘ performances from the 25-year-old.

Lunin endured a miserable Euro 2024, being dropped after a disastrous performance in Ukraine’s first game (a 3-0 loss to Romania), but he was a central figure in their route to European glory last season, featuring eight times on their journey towards triumph at Wembley.

Given that the same sources have ridiculously claimed that Alisson is ‘no longer so reliable’, we’d take these reports with a pinch of salt for now.

That said, the situation regarding the goalkeepers currently at Anfield could dictate whether or not Richard Hughes subsequently goes all-in on a possible move for the Real Madrid netminder.

