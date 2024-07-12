‘Next week…’ – Arne Slot could be in for Liverpool pre-season boost over the coming days

Slowly but surely, Arne Slot’s Liverpool squad is coming together for pre-season as players make their returns to Merseyside after their summer break.

The new head coach has already been able to work with some first-teamers at the AXA Training Centre, with Mo Salah and Wataru Endo spotted in Kirkby earlier this week, and the numbers could be swelled further in the coming days after an update on social media from a Hungarian journalist.

Bence Bocsak retweeted a photo which showed Dominik Szoboszlai and international teammate Attila Fiola attending the Europa League qualifier between Paks and Corvinul Hunedoara on Thursday.

The reporter said of the Liverpool midfielder: “He had a two week break after Hungary’s Euro 2024 elimination so far and should be joining up with the #LFC squad late next week.”

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai spotted watching the Europa League qualifier between Paks and Corvinul Hunedoara today. He had a two week break after Hungary’s #EURO2024 elimination so far and should be joining up with the #LFC squad late next week. https://t.co/mjD38Hx7Bu — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) July 11, 2024

A number of Liverpool players progressed deep into Euro 2024 and the Copa America with their respective nations, although Szoboszlai was one of the first to see his country’s involvement draw to a close as Hungary were eliminated in the group stage.

Their last match was almost three weeks ago, when a last-gasp win over Scotland ultimately proved to be in vain, so the 23-year-old should be well rested by this time next week, when Bocsak has hinted that he could be back on Merseyside.

The Reds’ number 8 enjoyed an excellent start to his Anfield career after his move from RB Leipzig 12 months ago, but his form tailed off following a hamstring injury in the first few weeks of this year.

Having had time to digest Hungary’s early exit from Euro 2024, hopefully Szoboszlai will be recharged and ready to hit the same heights that he was reaching last autumn, when he was making light of the £60m transfer fee that Liverpool paid for him.

If Arne Slot can get the best out of the midfielder, he could undoubtedly evolve into one of our most important players over the coming season.

