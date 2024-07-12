(Video) One word in Tsimikas’ assessment of Slot’s training should excite Liverpool fans

Arne Slot is currently sowing the seeds for what he hopes will be a successful first season at Liverpool and a great career with the club, something Kostas Tsimikas is being given an insider insight to.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Greek Scouser provided an update on pre-season training: “Yeah, it was very good, quite intense. I think all the boys, give, every day the best possible.

“He has very good ideas in my opinion and we work really hard and try to understand the way he wants us to play.

“We’re really looking forward, after many, many training [sessions] with him to see how the team reacts in the game and what we can do.”

The word ‘intense’ shows that the players are certainly being put through their paces and that should lead to an exciting level of performance from everyone involved.

Our squad is used to high octave football and this seems to be continuing under the stewardship of our new boss.

