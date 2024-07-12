(Video) What Tsimikas did to Salah in training will have Liverpool fans howling

Mo Salah was among one of the first groups of players to return for pre-season training this summer and was met by several of his first-team teammates.

In a clip shared by the club’s social media account, we can see the Egyptian King working hard in the gym before being rudely interrupted!

Whilst our No.11 was being instructed for faster footwork by the coaches, the Greek Scouser jumped on his back – which certainly slowed him down.

It’s great to see that, even though there’s been so much change at the club, the morale is clearly still very high within the camp.

You can view the video of Salah and Tsimikas via @LFC on X:

Hard at work 💪 pic.twitter.com/xGc7lmWiE2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2024

