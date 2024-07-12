‘Open for a new challenge’ – Liverpool given transfer boost over 24y/o after journalist’s update

Liverpool’s hopes of signing one reported transfer target appear to have been boosted by an update from Germany.

Earlier this week, Turkish outlet Milliyet claimed that Anfield chiefs began working on a possible swoop for Baris Alper Yilmaz immediately after Turkiye’s Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat to Netherlands.

Sharing the latest information from Sky Deutschland colleague Dennis Bayer, the reliable Florian Plettenberg outlined that the Galatasaray winger is willing to test himself elsewhere and has been the subject of ‘concrete’ enquiries from Premier League clubs.

The journalist posted on X: “Baris Alper Yilmaz could leave Galatasaray in summer! The 24 y/o winger is open for a new challenge and there are concrete inquiries [sic] from the Bundesliga, Serie A and from teams in the Premier League as per @_dennisbayer“.

🟡🔴 Baris Alper #Yilmaz could leave @GalatasaraySK in summer! The 24 y/o winger is open for a new challenge and there are concrete inquiries from the Bundesliga, Serie A and from teams in the Premier League as per @_dennisbayer. @SkySportDE 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/yCJne6WfEw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2024

Given that this news is coming from a trusted source, we believe that there may be some validity to the reports that Yilmaz could leave Galatasaray in the summer.

The winger could view this as the perfect time to earn a move to a major European club off the back of his fine performances at Euro 2024, during which he made life ‘very hard‘ for Netherlands in the quarter-finals, in the words of Virgil van Dijk.

The 24-year-old can operate anywhere across the frontline, which is sure to act as a significant plus for Arne Slot and Richard Hughes, although Liverpool reportedly face stiff competition for the player from the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Given the attacking riches that are already at Anfield, Yilmaz can’t be guaranteed an immediate starting berth if the Reds were to sign him, although a congested fixture schedule once the Champions League and domestic cups get underway should present plenty of opportunities for him to prove himself if he comes to Merseyside.

It remains to be seen just how seriously LFC will pursue the Turkiye international this summer, but if he’s a prime target for us, then his reported desire to test himself away from his homeland is something on which we should try to capitalise.

