(Video) Alexander-Arnold spotted with Liverpool teammate’s shirt after summer meeting

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently preparing for the Euros final with England but he clearly hasn’t forgot his Liverpool roots, given the latest footage circling of him.

Following the victory over the Netherlands, our vice captain was spotted handing an orange shirt to his brother and it was soon revealed to be Cody Gakpo’s jersey.

This shows the bond that the two Reds clearly share, as they took time out for each other after what was an emotional match.

It won’t be long until the duo are reunited under the stewardship of their new boss – Arne Slot.

You can view Alexander-Arnold with Gakpo’s shirt courtesy of ITV (via @babiimuayyy on X):

