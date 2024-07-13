(Video) Arne Slot pays ‘compliment’ to specific players after first week of training

Arne Slot has enjoyed his first week on the grass, as Liverpool manager and has reflected on what he’s learned in the short time with the Reds.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Dutchman said: “The most players that are here at the moment are coming from the Under-21s and I have to give them a compliment because they are full of energy, like to press, like to counter press so they’ve been taught really well.”

It’s great to see a love for young players is present from the new boss and that he’s clearly focusing on high intensity work with the squad.

This should mean high energy performances and plenty of chances for academy options.

