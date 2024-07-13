Fabregas poised to pull off double Liverpool move this summer – Romano confirmed

After confirming his love for Steven Gerrard, it seems that Cesc Fabregas has a soft spot for Liverpool and this is about to be shown again with his next move.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Como have completed both Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno deals, documents are now ready with plan to sign contracts in the next days. One year deal for both Reina and Moreno.’

After promotion from Serie B to the top division in Italian football, it seems clear that the Spaniard is looking to add some experience and quality to his squad.

READ MORE: Liverpool offered six-time league winner and ex-Man City midfielder for free – report

Both former Reds had solid careers at Anfield, with the Pepe Reina being much more successful, yet that wasn’t their only asset to the club as a whole.

The Spanish duo were known for being great members of the dressing room, much more than just being talented on the pitch and this should be repeated in Italy too.

To be able to add quality, experience and leadership shows why both deals have been completed for players on the downward trajectory of their respective careers.

READ MORE: Dutch journalist confirms Anfield arrival before Liverpool had chance to

It will be interesting to see how the former Arsenal midfielder copes with managing in his new league and will certainly be worth watching out for next season.

If the red contingent within the dressing room continues to grow too, there may be even more reason for our fans to keep an eye out for Como.

You can view the Reina and Moreno news via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🔵 Como have completed both Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno deals, documents are now ready with plan to sign contracts in the next days. One year deal for both Reina and Moreno, here we go confirmed. ↪️ Reina will be backup GK, as Como are set to sign Pau Lopez from OM. pic.twitter.com/wPuz7GLZBU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions