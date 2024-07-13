Dutch journalist confirms Anfield arrival before Liverpool had chance to

Liverpool have experienced a lot of change at the club already this summer and it seems that we’re about to see even more, with a fresh face about to arrive at the club.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, said on talkSPORT (via Liverpool World): “[Slot’s] brought in Johnny Heitinga, a former Dutch international, more than 100 caps – played for Everton of course which, in one way, is remarkable he makes that choice.

“But then again, Heitinga, I understand said: ‘Look, Everton could have brought me in but they didn’t so my coaching career is carrying on’ and he’s happy to join Arne Slot.”

It seems then that we may be about to see the former Everton man at Anfield next season, as part of the new look coaching staff under Arne Slot.

The new boss has been working hard to build up a backroom staff, with a blend of previous colleagues at Feyenoord and new faces he’s yet to work with before.

The 40-year-old who may be joining the club was most recently assistant manager to David Moyes at West Ham, until the Scot was relieved of his duties at the close of the campaign.

A young coach with Premier League experience, who’s lived in the city before and shares the same native language as Jurgen Klopp’s successor – should all mean this could be a successful move.

Time will tell if this proves to be true but there certainly seems to be a widespread belief that this is already a done deal.

