Liverpool ready to make move for £60m Premier League magician this summer – report

With Arne Slot completing his first week as Liverpool boss, he now has more of an idea where he would like to strengthen his squad this summer.

It seems that one potential target has been highlighted, with Football Insider reporting: ‘Liverpool have joined Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.’

The same report also mentions that the Premier League star has a £60 million release clause in his contract, should anyone try and complete a deal before the window closes.

Currently part of the England squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, the 26-year-old will have put thoughts about any potential moves on the back burner until the Euros end.

With 11 goals and six assists in 31 appearances for Crystal Palace last season, the attacking midfielder who can also be deployed on either wing – enjoyed a successful campaign.

Eberechi Eze could certainly add to our squad and his talents are easy to see which is why it isn’t a surprise that other clubs are after his signature.

There’s no doubt a large list that Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have compiled of potential targets and with the tournaments being played across the globe, it seems the transfer action has cooled.

Now all summer football is nearly at an end though, the sight of our first new signing under the stewardship of a new head coach may not be too far away.

