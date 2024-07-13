Liverpool offered six-time league winner and ex-Man City midfielder for free – report

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting the first signing of a new era for the club and one player has made an approach to the Reds, in the hope that he can take that tagline.

As reported by HITC: ‘representatives working on behalf’ of Adrien Rabiot have ‘approached’ the Reds to inform them that the player is now a free agent and looking for a move.

It’s certainly not the first time that the 29-year-old has been touted with an Anfield move and so it seems clear that the player and his agent are eager to make a switch to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Dutch journalist confirms Anfield arrival before Liverpool had chance to

The former Manchester City youngster is clearly looking for a move back to England, with the same report stating that Arsenal and Manchester United have also been alerted of his contract situation.

Having won six league titles with Paris Saint Germain and Juventus, the midfielder does have a strong pedigree in European football and was a key part of his national team who were knocked out at the semi finals of the Euros.

What would likely be the major stumbling blocks for us though, is the age of the Frenchman and the fact that he’s likely to want to earn some big wages.

READ MORE: Liverpool ready to make move for £60m Premier League magician this summer – report

Seeing how well stocked we are in the midfield department may also mean that this is a move that won’t be completed on Merseyside, despite the wishes of the player.

It’s never a great move when you’re asking a club to make an offer, as it likely means they weren’t interested in the first place.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions