Liverpool post new job vacancy; Arne Slot wants specific help at Anfield

Arne Slot isn’t the only new arrival at Liverpool this summer and even though we’ve already changed many within the coaching department, there’s set to be even more new faces.

As posted on the club’s careers website, there’s a new job vacancy available for a Lead Data Scientist to help: ‘expanding our understanding of football through innovative modelling and analysis of football data… provide insights related to match analysis, player performance, youth development, and talent identification.’

It’s certainly an exciting role that will have a big impact on how operations are completed within all departments of the club.

This is the same role that was previously held by William Spearman, before he became Director of Research at Anfield in January 2023.

The new candidate will be working alongside the man who has earned a PhD in physics from Harvard and worked at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.

It’s certainly going to entail plenty of data crunching in order to aid and hopefully improve the onfield performances of the players, as well as spotting some new ones.

Although all focus is on the new boss at the club, there are so many other people within the AXA Training Centre who are all working towards trying to improve the performance of our players.

It will be interesting to see whether the new person’s work is ever cited by the head coach as a reason that we’ve seen success on the grass.

