(Video) Maverick new coaching techniques shown off by Arne Slot’s latest recruit

Arne Slot isn’t the only new man at the AXA Training Centre and his team of coaches are all out to prove themselves at Liverpool, starting this summer.

The latest ‘Inside Training’ video showcased how our goalkeeper department has changed since the end of last season, under Fabian Otte.

The new coach was spotted using headphones and glasses to train the stoppers under his stewardship and it’s an exciting change.

With the team already performing so well, perhaps these maverick new techniques can take them all to the next level.

You can view the goalkeeper video courtesy of LFC TV (via @BackseatsmanLFC on X):

New GK coach Fabian Otte making the keepers train with noise cancelling headphones and glasses that impair your vision is the kind of nerdy stuff I live for pic.twitter.com/bcjA7uq7rS — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) July 12, 2024

