Journalist rules out Liverpool move for 22-year-old South American defender

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in recent months.

The 22-year-old Ecuador international has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender and Hincapie would be a superb addition for them. They will need to replace Joel Matip, who left the club earlier this summer. The South American could be the ideal alternative. However, journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that a move for Hincapie can be ruled out. Even though there have been rumours of a potential move for the player this summer, it seems unlikely.

Speaking on Playback, Jacobs said: “Piero Hincapie can be ruled out. We constantly hear links about Liverpool and Hincapie, but I’m told they’re not in for his signature.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to pursue other targets this summer. They will need to sign a central defender before the window closes.

Piero Hincapie would have been a quality signing

Meanwhile, Hincapie will be hoping to play for a top club in the near future. He has proven himself in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and he was a part of the team that won the league title last season.

The 22-year-old central defender is exceptional with the ball at his feet and his distribution skills could add a new dimension to any side hoping to build from the back.

In addition to that, Hincapie is capable of operating as the left back as well. His versatility will be an added bonus. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the best clubs in the world, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.