Liverpool ‘like’ 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder, but move won’t be easy to pull off

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes this summer.

The 23-year-old has been quite impressive for Wolves in the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central midfielder and the 23-year-old would be a superb investment for them. He has the technical attributes to thrive at a top club and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who left the club earlier this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool like the midfielder but a deal will not be straightforward. The player has a long-term contract with Wolves and they are under no pressure to cash on him. It is fair to assume that they could demand a premium for the midfielder if Liverpool comes calling.

He said on Playback: “You also should keep an eye on Joao Gomes. Liverpool like him as well but the issue there is that Wolves are under no obligation to sell, he’s not been at Wolves for long.”

Liverpool would do well to sign Joao Gomes

Although Liverpool need to bring in a quality central midfielder, they will not want to pay over the odds. They will be hoping to sign the Brazilian for a reasonable price and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Gomes will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing at the highest level with a big club like Liverpool. The opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the young midfielder, and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise a deal.

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the league title next season and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.