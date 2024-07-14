Liverpool ready to pay up for 26-year-old utility man who has excelled in the Euros

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Spanish international midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive season with RB Leipzig, and he has carried that form into the European championships with Spain

The versatile midfielder scored eight goals and picked up five assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last season. He has been quite impressive during the Euro 2024 with Spain as well, and he has helped them reach the final of the competition. Olmo has scored three goals and picked up two assists during the European championships this summer and he has been one of their key performers.

Olmo will look to help Spain win the tournament with a splendid performance in the final against England now

It seems that Premier League clubs are keen on signing the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

According to German outlet Die Woche (h/t Paisley Gates), Liverpool are prepared to make a move for him and trigger his release clause in the coming weeks. The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up. They will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United as well.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to add more quality and depth in the final third and the 26-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals, creativity, and flair to the Liverpool attack. The player is at the peak of his powers and he could transform the Reds going forward.