Liverpool likely to be priced out of a move for 19-year-old midfield prodigy

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Premier League club. Neves has a €120 million release clause in his contract and Benfica are unlikely to sanction his departure for a knockdown price. They will look to demand a premium for the player and it remains to be seen as the situation develops.

Journalist, Ben Jacobs has now revealed during a Q and A session on Playback that PSG are more likely to be concrete suitors to sign the midfielder instead of Liverpool. The French outfit are prepared to pay a fee of around €80 million in order to get the deal done.

He said: “Joao Neves, I think PSG rather than Liverpool are the ones to watch there. PSG are prepared to pay a minimum of 80 million Euros, maybe even go a little bit higher. Benfica though are saying they want the release clause paid in full and that’s 120 million Euros.”

Liverpool are unlikely to be able to spend that kind of money on the 19-year-old central midfielder. They will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Liverpool need a quality midfielder like Joao Neves

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central midfielder after the departure of Thiago Alcantara and it remains to be seen whether they can sign quality player for the right price.

Neves is undoubtedly a world-class talent and he could develop into one of the best midfielders in European football in the coming seasons. However, Liverpool are likely to be priced out of the move. It remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to move onto other targets now.

Liverpool must look to improve their squad this summer if they are serious about challenging for major trophies.