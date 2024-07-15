$54.4m ‘official bid accepted’ as Liverpool transfer target makes preference clear

The fate of reported Liverpool target Leny Yoro has captivated national outlets and beyond throughout the course of the summer’s international tournaments.

Real Madrid, it seemed, were the clear favourites for the Frenchman’s signature following an impressive campaign in Ligue 1.

However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that the pathway to the Spanish top-flight is not quite perfectly laid. An update on X (formerly Twitter) establishes that Manchester United could be a potential destination for the 18-year-old. Lille president, Olivier Letang, is understood to be ‘pushing’ for the prodigy to move to Manchester, whilst talks with PSG have ‘gone cold’.

🚨 Leny Yoro’s future depends again on player’s decision. Lille president, pushing for Yoro to join Man United after official bid accepted for €50m plus add-ons last week. Yoro’s preference remains Real Madrid, it’s only up to the player. Talks with PSG, currently gone cold. pic.twitter.com/evjrN9CmXF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Meanwhile, where Liverpool stand amongst the crowd – if they stand in wait at all that is – remains clouded in mystery.

READ MORE: Southgate’s private chat with Trent Alexander-Arnold just added another item to Slot’s to-do list

READ MORE: After Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp might be about to get another job offer if BBC pundit is right

Are Liverpool still interested in Leny Yoro?

Reports concur that we do remain keen on the Ligue 1 star (Liverpool.com). That said, it remains to be seen whether the internal pressure being applied on Yoro within Lille will win out.

If there is any risk of such an outcome emerging in Manchester United’s favour – with only a meagre £42m [$54.4m] on the table – you’d like to think Richard Hughes and Co. would have pressed the panic button by now.

There is, of course, the important reality of Arne Slot’s arrival to consider. The Dutchman will be keen to evaluate his new crop of defensive talents with his own eyes. To that end, it’s worth pointing out that Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, of our centre-back contingent, have yet to make an appearance in pre-season training.

For now, Yoro’s future remains in limbo – helped, no doubt, by his keen desire to switch to the Spanish capital this summer. It just might end up doing Liverpool a favour if the Frenchman can resist the pressure to join our arch rivals.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions