(Video) Anfield update shared with Liverpool summer upgrade nearly completed

Liverpool fans are awaiting the start of transfer business this summer and with the end of the Euros and Copa America, that may soon begin.

Before all that commences though, the Anfield staff have been working hard to ensure that the new grass is laid on the pitch.

After the concerts held by Taylor Swift and P!nk, the turf was destroyed which has meant an upgrade needed to be completed.

It’s nice to see now that this is very much underway and we should see our famous stadium looking as good as ever when Arne Slot takes charge of his first match as boss.

You can view the video via @REDTICKETSYNWA_ on X:

Anfield pitch relay – part 3 pic.twitter.com/5VcbyodNQk — REDTICKETSYNWA (@REDTICKETSYNWA_) July 14, 2024

