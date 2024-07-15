After Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp might be about to get another job offer if BBC pundit is right

Another final for Gareth Southgate’s England, another defeat.

Now the time has come to consider the future and what it holds for the Three Lions who could well be soon rudderless in the aftermath of a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euros final.

Gary Lineker admitted he was expecting the former Middlesbrough boss to call time on his career with the national side, leaving the FA with the tricky task of appointing a successor.

Jurgen Klopp was highlighted as a potentially suitable option in that regard.

“Do you go English? There’s only really Eddie Howe. Say Gareth does call it a day? I suspect he will, it must be so tough, demanding, so hard,” the BBC pundit spoke on The Rest is Football podcast.

“If you go English, we mentioned, somebody maybe like Lampard, who would get respect. But wouldn’t you go all out for Jurgen Klopp?”

Fellow podcast co-host Micah Richards alternatively suggested Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Could Jurgen Klopp take up international management?

The short answer to that question is yes.

Will our former German tactician be keen to cut short his time off by replacing Southgate ahead of the World Cup in 2026? Probably not, we’d imagine.

It would certainly be strange to see a former Liverpool boss – one who bore witness to the very worst the monarchy-adoring national fanbase has to offer – lead England into an international tournament.

In fact, we can quite safely predict it’s unlikely Klopp would pick up the phone unless it was the German FA on the other line. Given Julian Nagelsmann has already signed a contract until 2026, of course, he may have to remain patient in that regard.

It’s probably for the best if Jurgen keeps his feet up and sticks to his honorary ambassadorship with the LFC Foundation for now.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions