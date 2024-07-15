(Video) Former Liverpool midfielder spotted watching international final

It was a weekend of international tournament finals and as the 2023/24 season finally came to an end, one former Liverpool man was spotted enjoying the action.

Ahead of England’s defeat to Spain the Euros, Jordan Henderson was among supporters in Berlin and was captured by cameras in the stadium.

Seeing as the Ajax midfielder was hoping to be part of the tournament for Gareth Southgate’s side, it must have been tough to only attend as a supporter.

Watching the team lose 2-1 probably didn’t make that much easier either for our former captain.

You can watch the video of Henderson via @itvfootball on X:

Jordan Henderson was never going to miss this one 😏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/xZ7nVeWHyg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 14, 2024

